James Houston

James “Jim” Marvin Houston, 82, of Ironton, died on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Reba (Murphy) Houston.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with the Rev. James Cremeans and Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ironton City Mission, 710 N. Fifth St. Ironton, OH 45638

To make online condolences to the Houston family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.