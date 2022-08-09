Charles Nance

Sept. 6, 1932–Aug. 4, 2022

Charles Allen “Bus” Nance, age 89, born Sept. 6, 1932, to the late Roy and Myrtle McClellan Nance, departed this life on Aug. 4, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Virgileen (Swartzwelder) Nance; and his sister, Marta (Sam) McCalvin, of Kitts Hills.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Huff officiating, assisted by speakers Murray Fields and Larry Blankenship. Burial will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery in South Point.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family requests that mask be worn due to the COVID-19 virus.

