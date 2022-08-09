Debra Langdon

Debra “Debbie” S. Langdon, 67, formerly of South Point, died on Aug. 8, 2022, in Hamilton.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Charles Langdon and Rev. Delbert Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation is Friday, noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.