Kathi Waugh

Kathi Dawn Waugh, 60, of Crown City, died on Friday Aug. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Miller Memorial Gardens with burial to follow.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.