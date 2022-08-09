South Point council has second reading on raises for police officers

SOUTH POINT — The village council of South Point held its second reading on raises for police officers at their meeting on Tuesday.

The council voted for the ordinance at last month’s meeting and no votes needed at this week’s meeting, but time was allowed for discussion, Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.

The council will have its third and final reading on the matter next month.

Gaskin said the council tabled its ordinance on trailers and modular units within the village, pending more time for the village solicitor to review it. The council seeks to pass an ordinance streamlining and clarifying exiting ordinances.

In other business, the council:

• Authorized Gaskin to enter into an agreement for the design of phase 3 of the village’s water line replacement project.

• Received an update from Gaskin on restoration of a 1928 fire truck, which was recently returned to the village from a private owner.

• Discussed the $928,000 grant package for upgrading a lift station in the village water system, in anticipation of a new rehab physical hospital, expected to be built this fall.

• “We are 99 percent sure it will go through,” Gaskin said.

• Heard from police chief Chris Mahjer, who gave an update on human remains found on the riverbank in the village last month.

Gaskin said the department is close to an identification.

• Heard from IBI, the village engineering firm, about ongoing and upcoming projects.

• Heard from Bill Dingus, director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, who urged the village to join the Lawrence County Community Foundation Fund. Gaskin said the village is interested, but is going to look into the legal side of it.

• Heard from Gaskin, who said he has created two $50,000 building funds for upgrades and modernization of the police and fire department buildings. These will be paid through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, approved by Congress last year.

• Heard from village administrator Russ McDonald, who said the village pumped 19 million gallons of water and 22 million gallons of sewage in June.