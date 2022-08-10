Alabama preseason No. 1, Ohio State, Georgia 2-3

The ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records from last season in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (54) 13-2 1634 2

2. Ohio St. (5) 11-2 1564 5

3. Georgia (6) 14-1 1542 1

4. Clemson 10-3 1356 16

5. Notre Dame 11-2 1284 9

6. Michigan 12-2 1232 3

7. Texas A&M 8-4 1219 25

8. Utah 10-4 1134 12

9. Oklahoma 11-2 1027 10

10. Baylor 12-2 891 6

11. Oklahoma St. 12-2 859 7

12. Oregon 10-4 734 21

13. NC State 9-3 726 19

14. Michigan St. 11-2 711 8

15. Southern Cal 4-8 602 NR

16. Pittsburgh 11-3 450 13

17. Miami 7-5 433 NR

18. Texas (1) 5-7 383 NR

19. Wake Forest 11-3 381 14

20. Wisconsin 9-4 369 NR

21. Kentucky 10-3 353 15

22. Cincinnati 13-1 339 4

23. Arkansas 9-4 334 20

24. Mississippi 10-3 327 11

25. Houston 12-2 257 17

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1); No. 22 Brigham Young (10-3); No. 23 Iowa (10-4); No. 24 Utah State (11-3).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (10-4) 248; Penn State (7-6) 246; Tennessee (7-6) 163; Brigham Young (10-3) 152; LSU (6-7) 143; Auburn (6-7) 98; Central Florida (9-4) 55; North Carolina (6-7) 34; San Diego State (12-2) 25; Fresno State (10-3) 21; Mississippi State (7-6) 19; Florida (6-7) 17; Air Force (10-3) 12; Utah State (11-3) 12; Appalachian State (10-4) 10; Boise State (7-5) 10; UCLA (8-4) 10; Minnesota (9-4) 6; South Carolina (7-6) 5; Kansas State (8-5) 4; Army (9-4) 3; Iowa State (7-6) 3; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 2; Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1) 2; SMU (8-4) 2; Oregon State (7-6) 2; Purdue (9-4) 2; Florida State (5-7) 1; Louisville (6-7) 1; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 1.