Harbor Health hosts Family Fun Day (WITH GALLERY)

The sight of furry friends and the sound of children splashing were the atmosphere at Harbor Health Care in Ironton on Friday.

The nursing home hosted a Family Fun Day for residents, staff and their families, featuring a petting zoo, food, an inflatable water slide, games, a temporary tattoo booth and more.

Once Upon a Farm petting Zoo, from Flatwoods, Kentucky, was set up with animals, including sheep, a cow, ducks, tortoises and others.

“We are just trying to get the staff involved and give our residents a day of fun,” Lisa Butler, director of employee engagement, said.

The rain was off and on throughout the day, but the facility was able to host the event after having to cancel for weather a week earlier.

Harbor Health, formerly Jo-Lin Health Center, is located at 1050 Clinton St. in Ironton and offers senior living, as well as rehabilitative services.