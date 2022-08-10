Ironton Jr. All-Stars drop heartbreaker

By Jim Walker

MIDLAND, MI — If you didn’t know where the Ironton Junior League 13-14-year-old All-Stars were staying, a good guess would be the Heartbreak Hotel.

The Ironton Junior League All-Stars saw their dreams of reaching the World Series end on Sunday with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the Missouri All-Stars.

The loss comes on the heels of a 10-3 loss to Indiana on Saturday which gives Ironton two losses in the double elimination tournament.

Ironton took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Tyson Harvey led off with a walk and went to second when Braydon Baker drew a one-out walk.

The runners moved up on a wild pitch and Harvey scored on a second wild pitch. Baker came home when Carson Bridges reached on an error.

Missouri got a run in the third inning on a walk to Sollars, a passed ball and a single by Gaiser.

The Missouri All-Stars scored twice in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead.

With one out, Sollars singled, stole second and scored when Gaiser reached on an error. Meskip got a two-out double to drive in Gaiser with what proved to be the winning run.

Ironton had a threat in the second when Dawson Philyaw singled and reached third on a wild pitch and passed ball.

Akers walked and Bryson Kerns singled to get a runner as far as second in the fifth inning and Baker and Carter Bridges singled with one out in the seventh only to be stranded when the next two batters flied out.

Ironton finished with 5 hits as Baker went 2-for-3, Bridges 1-3 with an RBI, Kerns 1-4 and Philyaw 1-2.

Baker took the loss despite a solid performance. In 5.2 innings, he gave up 6 hits, 3 runs of which only one was earned, struck out 7 and walked 3.

Nate Sloan retired the only batter he faced and Braiden Linn worked a scoreless seventh inning as he allowed one hit, struck out a batter and gave up a walk and hit a batter.

Missouri 001 020 0 = 3 6 1

Ironton 200 000 0 = 2 5 2

G. Medskip and E. Gaiser. Braydon Baker, Nate Sloan (6), Braiden Linn (7) and Carson Akers. W-Medskip (IP-7.0, H-5, R-2, ER-1, K-6, BB-7, WP-1, HBP-2). L-Baker (IP-5.2, H-6, R-3, ER-1, K-7, BB-3). Sloan (IP-0.1, H-0, R-0). Linn (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-1, BB-1, HBP-1). Hitting-Missouri: D. Pack 1-4, P. Sollars 1-3, E. Kaiser 1-3 RBI, G. Medskip 1-2 2B RBI, B. Jestes 2-3; Ironton: Braydon Baker 2-3, Carter Bridges 1-3 RBI, Bryson Kerns 1-4, Dawson Philyaw 1-2.