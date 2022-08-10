Ironton Jr. All-Stars fall to Indiana stars

By Jim Walker

MIDLAND, MI — You only live twice.

The Ironton Junior League 13-14-year-old All-Stars can take a tip from the James Bond movie or the same name after losing the Jasper (Ind.) 10-3 in the opening round of the Junior League Regional Tournament on Saturday.

Despite losing, Ironton will get another chance to stay alive when it plays the Missouri All-Stars at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Indiana only out-hit Ironton 8-6 but used six walks and three hit batsmen to scored 10 runs.

Jasper came out with a run in the top of the first but Ironton came back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Tyson Harvey singled, moved up on a ground out and scored on a base hit by Braydon Baker.

Jasper came right back with 3 more runs in the second inning and went up 5-1 in the top of the third.

Ironton got a run back in the bottom of the third when Carson Akers singled, stole second, and came around to score when Jase Williams reached on an error and it was 5-2.

But the Jasper All-Stars put the game out of reach with five runs in the fourth to lead 10-2.

The Ironton All-Stars weren’t about to quit and got a run in the sixth.

Dawson Philyaw led off with a base hit, went to second on an error, took third on a ground out by Beckham Waginger and scored on another ground out.

Philyaw suffered the pitching loss. He worked just 1.1 innings with just one hits, 4 runs of which all were earned, gave up 4 runs with 3 being earned, he had 3 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Harvey went 2-for-3, Akers was 2-for-2, Baker 1-3 with an RBI, Dawson Philyaw was 1-2 and Brycen Mullins had an RBI.

Indiana 131 500 0 = 10 8 3

Ironton 101 001 0 = 3 6 1

S. Brosmer, J. Kluemper (4), T. Sinnott (6) and J. Springer. Dawson Philyaw, Braydon Baker (2), Bryson Kerns (3) and Braydon Baker, Jacob Hughes (2). W-Brosmer (IP-3.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-6, BB-4). Kluemper (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-3). Sinnott (IP-2.0, H-3, R-1, ER-0, K-0, BB-0). L-Philyaw (IP-1.1, H-1, R-4, ER-3, K-2, BB-3, HBP-1). Baker (IP-0.2, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-0, HBP-1). Kerns (IP-5.0, H-5, R-5, ER-5, K-6, BB-3, HBP-1). Hitting-Jasper: J Springer 1-3 RBI, S Brosmer 1-4 RBI, J. Kluemper 1-3 RBI, . Sinnott 1-3 HR 2-RBI, O. Rose 1-3 RBI, N. Aguilera 1-2 RBI, C. Ramos 1-1 RBI, T. Young 1-2 RBI; Ironton: Tyson Harvey 2-3, Brycen Mullins RBI, Braydon Baker 1-3 RBI, Carson Akers 2-2, Dawson Philyaw 1-2.