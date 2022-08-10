Reds, Cubs in Field of Dreams game

By rob Butcher

Cincinnati Reds’ Media VP

MLB at Field of Dreams returns on Thursday, August 11 when two of baseball’s most historic Clubs, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, play a regular season game on a baseball field built in a cornfield next to the iconic movie location in Dyersville, Iowa. This year’s game will include new ceremonies and features designed to capture the magic of the setting for fans of all ages and celebrate baseball’s ability to link generations, a central theme of the movie.

MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO, which will air nationally on FOX, FOX Deportes, and the FOX Sports app at 7 p.m., and its surrounding events will include:

Pre-Game and In-Game Presentation

MLB will utilize the movie, its themes, and clips as inspiration for pre-game elements and in-game presentation both for fans in the ballpark and watching on FOX.

Votto & Happ on Two-Way Mircrophone

Reds six-time All-Star first baseman Joey Votto and 2022 Cubs All-Star outfielder Ian Happ will each join the broadcast in a live conversation from the field with FOX Sports broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz and offer viewers a look inside the game.

Historic Uniforms

The Cubs and Reds will don custom uniforms inspired by those worn by the Clubs in the early twentieth century.

The Cubs uniforms will represent those worn during their NL Pennant-winning 1929 season, featuring a crème base, navy striping around the sleeves and down the center of the jersey, and their logo of the era – a navy bear cub holding a bat encircled by the letter “C” – worn on the left chest. During the game, the Cubs will wear a matching navy cap featuring the vintage cubbie bear logo.

The Reds’ 1919-inspired uniforms are white with navy pinstripes and the Club’s classic logo embroidered on the left chest. The Reds’ cap is also white with navy pinstripes all around and a vintage red “C” in front.