Spoljaric’s case headed to common pleas court

In a hearing that lasted around two minutes, Ironton Police officer Bradley Spoljaric’s case was sent from the Ironton Municipal Court to Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on Monday afternoon.

Spoljaric appeared in his own clothes after making bond over the weekend.

He was arrested by the Ironton Police Department on July 27 and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree felony aggravated possession of Schedule I drug (methamphetamine) in excess of five times bulk amount but less than 50 times bulk amount and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Spoljaric had 19 grams of methamphetamine that was given to him by a private citizen and hid in a box in his bedroom, rather than turning it in to the IPD for investigation.

The domestic violence charge was for a physical fight between Spoljaric and his wife. They were arguing in the street as a deputy was passing by and called it into the police. According to the court document, Samantha Spoljaric said “she wouldn’t write out a statement or sign an affidavit and also told officers that she would not cooperate with an investigation.”

At the hearing, Judge Kevin Waldo spoke to Spoljaric’s attorney Roger Smith first.

“Mr. Smith, I believe you have had an opportunity to speak to (prosecutor Brigham) Anderson about the case in pre-trial,” the judge stated.

“I have, your honor. It is our intention to waive this preliminary hearing. In return the state has agreed to not oppose the transfer to common pleas court,” Smith said.

Waldo asked Spoljaric if it was correct that he had bonded out on Sunday.

Spoljaric said that was correct.

Waldo asked Spoljaric if he understood his rights in the court, if he had executed the waiver of a preliminary hearing and if he had consulted with his attorney long enough to understand his rights as it relates to the waiver.

Spoljaric said he had.

Waldo then asked Anderson if the state was okay with the continuation of the bond that had previously been set.

Anderson said that they were. So the bond and its requirements were transferred to the common pleas court.

The domestic violence charge was dropped because it is a misdemeanor, but it or a similar charge could be brought the grand jury. The Lawrence County Grand jury meets on Aug. 22 and 23.

Spoljaric has been an IPD officer since April 2020 and a sergeant since July 2021.

The investigation is ongoing and information is being forwarded to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone with information about this case can call the IPD at 740-532-5606. Information can be left anonymously.