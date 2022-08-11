American Queen to stop in Huntington today

The world’s largest steamboat will be making a return visit to the Tri-State today.

The American Queen will be docked at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington in the afternoon, as part of one of its excursions on the Ohio River.

Spanning 418 feet in length, built in 1995, the six-deck recreation of a classic Mississippi riverboat offers tours to guests of the nation’s rivers, along with stops in various locales along the way. The vessel has 222 state rooms, for a capacity of 436 guests and a crew of 16.

The boat has appeared on both the Discovery Channel and TLC.

While not open for tours to the public, the ship will be easily visible from the riverfront park for visitors.

For more information, https://www.aqvoyages.com.