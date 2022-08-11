EDITORIAL: Giving to those in need

The news of the devastation of recent flooding in eastern Kentucky has been overwhelming — hundreds of homes damaged or destroyed, countless families forced to relocate and losing much of what they have and dozens reported dead.

But amid that darkness, citizens of the Tri-State demonstrated their generosity and came together for those in need.

On Saturday, employees from the UPS center in Ashland were set up at Rock Hill Local Schools, where they filled two trucks with needed donations for families impacted by the flooding.

Organizers were stunned at the response locally, having already filled two tractor trailers prior to Saturday.

They took every type of item that could be used and the drive is still ongoing through the company.

Many times, in the wake of a disaster, the best of humanity is on display as people unite to help others who they have never met.

That was the case in Lawrence County on Saturday.

We commend driver Julie Martin and her fellow employees, who organized the drive. Their effort will make a world of difference in the lives of those in Kentucky and we are blessed to have a population here that responded to the call.