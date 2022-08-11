Lending a helping hand

Community comes out to donate to UPS drive for those hit by flooding

“We’ve already had two tractor trailers that were completely full,” Greg Mason, with UPS of Ashland, said on Saturday.

Mason and employees of the Ashland shipper were at the Rock Hill Board of Education offices, where they had two more trucks sitting, filling them with donations from the community for flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

“The community response has been staggering,” Mason said, as the trucks were nearly full as the drop off winded down.

He said there was “nothing we’re not collecting,” as people dropped off items, ranging from nonperishable food to cleaning products to clothes to stuffed animals for children to 600 pounds of dog food.

“These people lost everything,” he said.

Flooding in late July stretched over more than a dozen counties in the Bluegrass State, displacing hundreds of families.

Mason said the UPS drive was headed up by Julie Martin, a truck driver with the company, and that the company is still collecting items.

Those interested in donating can contact 606-928-2221.

In addition to individual contributions, Mason said they also received help from businesses in the area, including Walmart and Lowe’s.