Mary White

April 26, 1929–Aug. 10, 2022

Mary Elizabeth (Stevens) White, 93, of Franklin Furnace, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. White was born April 26, 1929, in Wheelersburg, a daughter to the late Robert and Della Mae (Hicks) Stevens.

She was also preceded in death in 2003, by her husband Ralph E. White, whom she married on Oct. 22, 1949, in Greenup, Kentucky.

In 1942, at the age of 14, Mrs. White became a member of Ohio Furnace Baptist Church.

She went on to be a Sunday School teacher and helped her late husband, Ralph, with the youth group and took the youth to camp for several years. She loved to sing, was a member of the church choir and also sang with her sisters’ and brothers-in-law’s family group.

She attended Green Township School in Franklin Furnace and went on to work for the Green Township Schools as a cook and cashier for 19 plus years.

She was a member of the Franklin Furnace Senior Club, where she held office as secretary and treasurer.

Those left to carry on her legacy are her three children, Ralph Dale (Buelah) White, of Pollock, Louisiana, Mary Lou Stapleton, of Franklin Furnace, and Judy Ann (Daniel) Mays, of Ironton; son-in-law, Milton DePriest, of Pedro; two sisters, Betty Lou Fraley, of Elyria, and Sylvia Cline, of Franklin Furnace; twelve grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends who will mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by, her son, Rodney Darin White; and daughter, Della Mae DePriest, six brothers; and five sisters.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ohio Furnace Baptist Church, 3132 Haverhill Ohio Furnace Rd., Franklin Furnace, with Brother Gary Arthurs and Brother Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, and also one hour prior to the service at Ohio Furnace Baptist Church.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to assist the White family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.