Robert Hammonds II

Robert Benjamin “Bob” Hammonds, II, 76, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Wilcox Hammonds.

Military graveside services by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Kenova Post 93 will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Steen Funeral Home in Ashland, Kentucky.

