Sarah Whitehead

Feb. 20, 1937–Aug. 10, 2022

Sarah Frances (Hammonds) Whitehead, 85, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth.

Mrs. Whitehead was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Lucy (Clagg) Hammonds.

She was also preceded in death in 2002 by her husband, Richard L. “Dick” Whitehead, whom she married June 15, 1956.

Mrs. Whitehead was a 1955 graduate of Ironton High School.

She previously worked for Lawrence County General Hospital as a nurse’s aide and as a manager at L&J’s Restaurant in Ironton.

Sarah was a wonderful mother, and grandmother and the love she showed her family was unconditional.

She was a member of Ironton Band Boosters and First Tabernacle Church in Ironton, where she was lovingly known as “Granny Sarah” by all the children. She was active in her church, where she taught the SOS Class and sang in the choir.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Sherri (Whitehead) Ray, of Corinth, Texas, and Linda (George) Whitehead-Gagai, of Ironton; two grandchildren, Hannah Ray, of Moab, Utah, and Sarah Ray, of Lewis Center; four great-grandchildren, Gabe Leavitt, Eli Leavitt, Lyla Pieczynski and Blake Soele; and also many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to give special recognition to the staff of Concord Health and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg. We would like to thank them for the special loving care that was given to our mother during her stay at their facility.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be George Gagai, Jeff Waddle, Zach Waddle, Joe Doughman, Brad Davis, Bobby Williams, Jason Cutlip and Zach Cutlip.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or First Tabernacle Church, 1301 South 10th Street Ironton, Ohio 45638, in memory of Sarah Whitehead.

To offer the Whitehead family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.