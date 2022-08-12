Barbara Renfroe

April 14, 1965–Aug. 11, 2022

Barbara Kay Renfroe, 57, of Willow Wood, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Barbara was born April 14, 1965, in Ironton, the daughter to the Kieth Wilson, of Lawrence County, and the late Sandy Wilson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, David L. Renfroe.

Barbara attended Symmes Valley High School.

Barbara was a true country girl, she loved working on the family farm, selling the produce she helped raised and meeting people.

She also loved traveling with her husband, where ever his work took them.

Barbara was a devoted wife and mother, she fought to stay with her family with determination and perseverance.

She was formally active in County 4-H.

She was a member of Myrtle Tree MBC in Pedro, she loved her church and her church family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her other mother, Geneva Renfroe

Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy with David and Kieth are her son, Carl Grube, of Kearny, New Jersey; brother, Kieth (Pokey) Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and other family members that will miss her greatly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Rocky Massie and Pastor Bob Dudding officiating. Burial will follow in Bradshaw Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, think about Barbie and donate to someone in need. (A grocery store or gas station is a good place to start).

