Cecil Cline

Cecil Goble Cline, 87, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 101 N. Fifth St., Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

A luncheon will be served immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cecil’s memory to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton, Ohio.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Cline family in making arrangements.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net