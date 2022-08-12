Diane Allen

Diane C. (Weber) Allen, 71, of Ironton, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a local nursing home facility.

Mass will be noon Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Chestnut St., Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Burial will follow at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Allen family with arrangements.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.