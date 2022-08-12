Mary Turvey

Oct. 12, 1948– Aug. 8, 2022

Mary “Elaine” Turvey, 73, of Pedro, passed away with her loved ones by her side at home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Elaine was born Oct. 12, 1948, in Portsmouth, the daughter to the late Gilford and Hazel (Ward) Cole.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frankie “Levi” Turvey, whom she married May 14, 1965.

Elaine was attended of South Webster High School and received her RN BSN Degree from Rio Grande University.

She retired from Hillview Retirement Center after 32 years of service. Elaine loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by three siblings, Buck Cole, Judy Blevins and Susie Cole.

Those left to carry on her legacy with Frankie “Levi” are five children, Penny (Lee) Walls, Jay (Beverly) Turvey, Mike Turvey, Kevin (Paula) Turvey, all of Pedro, and Regina “Jeanie “(Tim) Hammond, of Russell, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, Ashlee, Amber, Jesse, Brigitte, Gretchan, Landon, Jamey, Timmy, Michael, Nathan; several great grandchildren; and three sisters, Barbara Schackart, Carol Nichols and Angie (Lawrence) Conn.

The Turvey family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Portsmouth and Phillips Funeral Home for the care and compassion during this difficult time.

There will no services at this time and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

