Patricia Jones

Patricia Kisor Jones, 56, of South Point, died on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Heartland, South Point.

She is survived by her husband, James C. Jones.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Carson Hunt conducting the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation is noon–2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.