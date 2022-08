Paul Conner

Paul Steven Conner, 56, of Proctorville, died on Aug. 11, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.