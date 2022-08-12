Tuesday Night concerts down to five final performances

Blue Sky, Down to the River, Larry Pancake, City Heat and The Chase set to perform

The Tuesday Night Summer Concert series has announced the five final acts for the summer.

On Aug. 9, Blue Sky will perform. On Aug. 16, it will be Down to the River from Pikeville, Kentucky. Aug. 23 will be Larry Pancake, a performer from Greenup, Kentucky. Aug. 20 will be popular local act City Heat and the final performance on Sept. 6 will be The Chase, which plays ‘70s music.

Email newsletter signup

The concerts are free and last about two hours. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market Square in downtown Ironton.

“Bring a chair and the kids, it’s a family event, come early and dine at one of Ironton’s fine restaurants,” said Sam Heighton, Ironton aLive’s executive director.

The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Little Caesars Pizza, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites, Marriott TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance, Appalachian Mechanical and ServPro of Scioto and Lawrence Counties.

Heighton thanked the sponsors for their community support this year.