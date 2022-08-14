ODOT road report

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 7 Culvert Replacement – State Route 7 will be closed for three weeks starting Monday between the northern and southern intersections of County Road 9 (Old Route 7) for replacement of eight culverts by Lawrence County ODOT forces. State Route 7 will be open to traffic on the weekends during this period. Crews will also be replacing two culverts between State Route 217 and the village of Athalia as part of this project. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via State Route 7 in Gallia County, U.S. 35 and Route 2 in West Virginia.

Estimated completion: Sept. 2 by 3:30 p.m.

• State Route 141 Culvert Replacement – State Route 141 will be closed for five days between Jones Drive and C.R. 7E for replacement of two culverts by Lawrence County ODOT forces starting Aug. 1. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52, State Route 93 and County Road 7E.

• State Route 378 Slide Repair – A slide repair project has begun on State Route 378 between Millville Road and Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road. State Route 378 will be closed 90 days for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 378 to State Route 217 to State Route 141. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction. The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.