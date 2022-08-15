Diane Allen

Nov. 16, 1950–Aug. 12, 2022

Diane Clara (Weber) Allen, 71, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley.

Diane was born Nov. 16, 1950, in Ironton, a daughter to the late James “Ray” and Nola (McGhee) Weber.

Diane was a 1968 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School.

She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing and became a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She cared for patients at Dr. Kadim’s office for more than 30 years.

Following her long career as an LPN, Diane decided to return to St. Mary’s to become a registered nurse (RN).

She graduated in 1992 and continued her career at St. Mary’s Medical Center in the Cardiac Step-Down Unit.

Diane retired from nursing in 2008.

Diane loved to camp and spend her days boating and fishing with husband, Alva “Alvie” Allen, on Lake Tohopekaliga (“Lake Toho”) in Florida.

Those left to cherish her memory and carry out her legacy are her husband, Alvie; her daughters, Viki Bailey (Rob), of Gray, Tennessee, and Lori (Greg) Danford, of Glenwood, West Virginia; and son, Bobby (Ashley) Taylor, of St. Petersburg, Florida. Diane also had two step-children, Matt (Jessica) Allen, of Cannonsburg, Kentucky, and Jason (Christi) Allen, of Wheelersburg; as well as grandchildren, Jordan (RJ) McCarty, Charli (Jake) Nicely, J.D. Leach, Zach Freeman, Jacob Danford, Hollyrocck Fisher, J.J. (Bethany) Allen, Alexandria Allen, Bre Horton, Libby Allen and Charlie Allen; and great-grandchild, Remi McCarty.

Mass will be noon Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Chestnut St., Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Burial will follow at a later date.

Phillips Funeral, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Allen family with arrangements.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.