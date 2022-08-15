James Turley Jr.

James Evertt Turley Jr., 86, of South Point, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Dillon Turley.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.