Michael Staton

Michael Allen Staton, 73, of Ironton, died on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by wife, Sandra Staton.

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family during this difficult time.

Per Michaels wishes there will be a celebration of life at Ironton Moose Lodge 1110 S. Third St., Ironton, on Saturday, Aug. 27, from noon–4 p.m.