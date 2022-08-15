Roger Foe

Oct. 12, 1946–Aug. 13, 2022

Roger Larry Foe, 75, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, with his family by his side.

Roger was born Oct. 12, 1946, a son to the late Charles Foe and Pauline (Callicoat) Stephens.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Popp) Foe, whom he married Dec. 11, 1985.

Roger was a 1964 graduate of Ironton High School.

He retired 2002, after 40 years as a millwright for the Local 1031 and a former employee of Dayton Malleable Iron Company.

Roger was of the Methodist faith and for many years, had a booth at the Hillbilly Flea Market, where he enjoyed seeing many of his friends.

In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Foe; and his stepfather, Paul Stephens.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Sheila (Rodney) Foe, of Leland, North Carolina, and Christina (Greg) Wilson of Ironton; a son, Eddie (Rebecca) Foe, of Tallahassee, Florida; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Ira Osborne) Cannon, of Ironton; sister-in-law, Pam Foe, of Leland, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Courtney (Alen) Defranceschi, Brittany (Allen) Lewis, Candace, Sophia and Selina Foe, Thomas Cannon, Christopher, Logan and Lucas Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Lorelei and Easton Lewis and Cayden and Colton Lewis; and stepbrother, Paul R. Stephens.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Todd Lovins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To offer the Foe family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.