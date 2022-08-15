U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Congress should be provided with answer on FBI’s actions

The Attorney General and FBI Director should brief Congress immediately on this unprecedented action.

The Democrats’ willingness to weaponize the FBI and DOJ for political purposes has already been established, especially when it comes to President Trump.

But this action has crossed a dangerous red line in our Republic…one that cannot be uncrossed.

Email newsletter signup

We’ve seen over and over that only one side of our political spectrum is held accountable by the powers that be in Washington…it will be the duty of House Republicans next January to thoroughly and relentlessly investigate this.

If the FBI is brazen enough to raid the home of a former president, and possible future opponent of the current president, then every American should be concerned that federal agencies can be weaponized against them.

— Statement released on Monday, following the search by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home

Bill Johnson is a Republican serving the 6th Congressional District in Ohio, which covers Lawrence County.