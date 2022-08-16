Dianna Blankenship

April 15, 1940–Aug. 13, 2022

Dianna Kay Blankenship, 82, of Ironton, gained her angel wings on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, after a sudden illness.

Kay was born April 15, 1940, in Ironton, to the late Jess and Pauline (Hall) McKee.

She was raised in Ironton growing up in “Irishtown.”

She attended Ironton schools and graduated in 1958.

On Dec. 9, 1961, she married the love of her life, Ralph (Bennie) Blankenship, and they were married 60 years before his passing in January 2022.

She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church and Catholic Women’s Club.

She was a clerk at Newberry, Staley’s and Bentley’s pharmacies and also worked for Ironton City Schools in the cafeteria.

Kay loved life and tending to her flower gardens.

Friday nights at Tank Stadium were always special. She was a true Fighting Tiger.

She is survived by daughters, Angela (Chris) Malone, Julie (Sam) Suiter and Paula (Ed) Rawlins; son, Matthew (Erica) Blankenship; grandchildren, Jessica (Frank) Lee, Jacob (Ashton) Rawlins, Jenna (James) Rawlins and Ava, Maverick and Cruze Blankenship; and great-grandchildren, Trinity Marie Lee and Grayson Miles Vallance.

Visitation will be held on Thursday for one hour prior to the funeral mass which begins at noon at Saint Joseph’s Church, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.