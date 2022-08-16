Ernest Ross

Ernest “Dale” Ross, 70, of Patriot, died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with his family by his side at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jamie Klaiber and Brother Mark Fields officiating. Burial will follow in Wilgus–Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday

To offer the Ross family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.