Frank Ford

Feb. 24, 1937–Aug. 14, 2022

Frank D. Ford, 85, of Coal Grove, passed away at King’s Daughters Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

He was born Feb. 24, 1937, to the late John Henry and Ruby Collins Ford.

He was the husband of Linda Armstrong Ford. They were married for 65 years.

He was a member and deacon of Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton.

He owned and operated Ford’s automotive frame shop.

He was preceded in death by siblings Logene Deskins, Delbert Ford, Dallas Ford, Lewis Ford, Alice Carroll, Louise Massie, John Ford and Nolie Jude.

He is survived by his wife; children, Beth Horn and David (Katy) Ford; grandchildren, Dave (Candace) Horn, Cortney McQuay, Elijah Ford and Haley Jones; great-grandchildren Robbie Lynn McQuay, Frankie McQuay, Mathew McQuay, Emily Horn, Olivia Horn and Charlie Arthur; and siblings, Doris Woods, Patricia Demsey and Zelma Ingles.

Visitation will be on Friday, 10 a.m.–noon at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.

Funeral will begin at noon at the funeral home, with Mike O’Bryant officiating.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.