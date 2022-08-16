Helping kids get ready for school

Tools 4 School provides supplies

Tools 4 School delivered back-to-school supplies to three local school districts this week.

The group, a joint outreach program of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ironton and All Saints Lutheran Church in Worthington, purchased the supplies and backpacks and delivered them to Ironton, Rock Hill and Dawson-Bryant schools, where they will be distributed to those in need.

Email newsletter signup

The group had typically hosted a street fair by the church in Ironton each year, where the supplies were distributed and things like a petting zoo and free haircuts were set up, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not had that event since 2019, opting to take the supplies to the schools.

“We miss having the event,” Nancy Corns, with the group, said. “But it has worked out. The teachers are able to make sure students who don’t have stuff are able to get them and they keep leftover supplies to use through the year.”

Corn said they wanted to let the public know the supplies are available and thank those who donate to the effort and keep it going each year.