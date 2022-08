Larry Graham

Larry Denver Graham, 76, of Proctorville, died on Friday August 12, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Graham.

A graveside service will be noon on Wednesday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com