Sylvia Triggs

Sylvia F. Triggs, 95, Franklin Furnace, died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at a local nursing home facility.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Roger Lavender officiating. Burial will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.