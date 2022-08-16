Walkers find dead body in car in Ironton, foul play not suspected

The Ironton Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found in a car at the Storms Creek park on Saturday.

IPD detective Captain Brian Pauley said that around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, people were walking on Ironton’s walking path that follows the Ohio River and when they came to the Storms Creek park, they saw a woman lying in the backseat of a car which had its windows rolled up and the doors locked.

“They thought that was kind of suspicious, so they called the police department. We went down there and when they looked in, they could tell the woman was deceased,” Pauley said. “So, we had to bust out a window to open the doors.”

Pauley said that there were no signs of foul play and that they took a sample for a toxicology screen and that has been sent to a lab.

“Hopefully, we will get the tox screen back on Wednesday,” Pauley said.

The IPD knows the name of the person and the family has been notified.

They expect to release the name on Wednesday as well.

