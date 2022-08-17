Billie Schneider
Published 10:13 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Billie Schneider
Billie Jean Schneider, 75, of South Point, died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center of Ashland in Ashland, Kentucky.
A funeral service will be noon Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m.
Schneider-Hall Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.