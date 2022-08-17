Billie Schneider

August 17, 2022

Billie Schneider

Billie Jean Schneider, 75, of South Point, died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center of Ashland in Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be noon Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m.

Schneider-Hall Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

