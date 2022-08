Autumn Phillips

Autumn Nicole Phillips, 23, died on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The family requests that there be no in-person gatherings held in her honor at this time.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net