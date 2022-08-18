Chesapeake Octoberfest will make its return on Oct. 8

Event hasn’t been held in since 2019

CHESAPEAKE — It’s been a few years, but Octoberfest is returning to the Village of Chesapeake this fall.

Dick Gilpin, with Chesapeake Area Citizens Coalition, said the event is set for Saturday, Oct. 8.

Email newsletter signup

The last Octoberfest took place in 2019 and the following year was canceled, due to the social distancing orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many events returned the next year, issues with the grounds at Triangle Park, where the event took place, led to a cancellation in 2021 as well.

Gilpin said those issues have been fixed and the festivities will kick off at 9 a.m.

He said this year will include a car show, entertainment, inflatables and vendor booths. The annual fire prevention parade is also set to return at 10 a.m.

Gilpin said that anyone interested in being in the parade can contact the Chesapeake-Union Volunteer Fire Department.

Those who want to enter a vehicle in the car show simply need to show up on the day of the event he said, or they can contact him at 740-867-3131.

Chesapeake Area Citizens Coalition is community group that also organizes the village’s annual tree lighting event during the Christmas season.