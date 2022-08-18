Johnie Holley Jr.

Johnie Lee Holley Jr., 58, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Holley.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.