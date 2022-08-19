Brenda Adkins

Brenda Jane Adkins, 69, of Kitts Hill, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Adkins.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, with her husband, Pastor Mark Adkins officiating. Burial to follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Crown City.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Sunday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.