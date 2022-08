Darlene Hayes

Darlene A. Hayes, 90, of Scottown, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service and burial will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, with Minister Barry Kelley officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.