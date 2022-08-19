Ironton River Run to return

Event is set for Sept. 24

The second annual Ironton River Run is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the city’s riverfront.

Amanda Cleary, of nonprofit group Third and Center, said this year’s event was moved from the Rotary Fountain in order to include a live mural installation by Elias Reynolds during the race, as well as live music.

Cleary said this year’s course was modified, based on feedback from last year’s race.

“And the route takes you through parts of the city that Third and Center is working to improve aesthetically,” she said.

Pre-registration for the event can be done at www.tristateracer.com and is $25. Participants can also register on site on the day of the event, beginning at 5 p.m., at a cost of $30.

Proceeds from the event will toward Third and Center’s community projects, which include floodwall murals, riverfront beautification and the “A Playground for All” project to install accessible playground equipment at the Etna Street Park.

Cleary said sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event.

More information is available at www.thirdandcenter.com.