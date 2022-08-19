James Irby

James Donald Irby, 83, of Lavalette, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 am. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Irby Family Cemetery, Lavalette, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.