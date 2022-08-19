Jeffrey Hurst Sr.

May 9, 1962–Aug. 17, 2022

Jeffrey Alan Hurst Sr., 60, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his residence.

He was born May 9, 1962, the son of the late James Hurst Sr. and Lennie Roach Hurst.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Stapleton Hurst, whom he married on June 17, 1983.

Mr. Hurst is a 1980 graduate of Green High School and is a United States Army veteran.

He was employed at Memorial Burial Park and enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends and spoiling his grand babies.

He is of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Rocky Hurst.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Joni (Tony) Gray and Jerrica (Michael) Hurst; two sons, Jeffrey (Priscilla) Hurst Jr. and James Hurst; three brothers, James (Jerri) Hurst Jr., Marshall (Sherry) Hurst, and Michael (Tammy) Hurst, all of Franklin Furnace; sister-in-law, Becky Hurst, of Ironton; sister, Melody (David) Mulkey, of Ironton; and eight grandchildren, Leeonah, Kamdyn, Gunner, Sophia, Axle, Carter, Ryker and Bella

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Omar Baldridge officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.