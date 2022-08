Patricia Hayes

Patricia E. Hayes, 83, of Scottown, died on Monday Aug. 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with Minister Barry Kelley officiating.

