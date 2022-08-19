Senior luncheon has been set for Aug. 25

This month’s theme is ‘garden party’

The Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center has announced that their monthly Our Day luncheon will take place Thursday, Aug. 25 at First Baptist Church in Proctorville.

The theme for this month’s event is a garden party, center director Darlene Green said.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and entertainment is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., continuing until food is served.

Attendees are encouraged to bring and covered dish and a donation.

First Baptist Church of Proctorville is located at 627 County Road 411.

The Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center meets in a modular building beside the Chesapeake Community Center. They will be moving this fall to a new building at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township, at which point they will be renamed the Lawrence County Senior Center.