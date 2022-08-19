Thomas Hastie

Thomas Hastie

Thomas James Hastie, 71, of Milton, West Virginia, died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Hospice House of Huntington.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Copeland) Hastie.

Services will be held 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

