11 years and growing

Beyond Beauty has seen continued success since its 2011 launch

CHESAPEAKE — It’s been 11 years since Beyond Beauty Salon & Spa launched in Chesapeake and, in the following decade, the business has grown to include two locations, spanning two states, with 22 employees between them.

“We’ve been in this building a year and a half,” owner Sierra Marcum said of their spot at 412 3rd Ave. noting it is their third storefront in Chesapeake as the business grew. “We started small across the street.”

Email newsletter signup

With a second location opened last year at U.S. Route 60 in Huntington, Beyond Beauty offers tanning, perms, makeup, hair and massage, Marcum said.

Unique to the Chesapeake location is a boutique, which sells jeans, ranging size small to 3X, as well as makeup, jewelry, skin care items, shoes, candles and designer products, Sarah Trader, boutique and salon manager, said.

They also conduct live sales every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., she said

As far as hair, salon assistant Britani Sites said Beyond Beauty does hair extensions, and specializes in highlights and coloring.

The business also employs a massage therapist, which Marcum says has proven popular. She points out that they offer one-hour massages, as opposed to most businesses, who do half hour sessions.

Marcum said all aspects of the business have been popular with customers.

“It’s pretty equal,” she said. “Our boutique’s been a hit, but we’re known for our hair.”

Marcum said the businesses draws customers from all over the Tri-State, not just Chesapeake.

“And especially now, given the website and live sales,” Trader said. “We ship all over the country. We just shipped to a lady in Missouri this morning.”

As far as the future of her businesses, Marcum said it has always been a dream of hers to have a beauty salon and school.

“I’d love to have students intern in the salon,” she said.

“And, as far as the boutique, wherever it takes us,” Trader said. “If we have to get bigger, we’ll do that.”

Marcum said she always received positive feedback from her customers as her company grew.

“And it really inspires people that I started so young,” she said. “I was 20 when I launched.”

Trader said she goes back to something a regular visitor told her.

“They said that anybody who comes in will leave feeling better about themselves,” she said. “We take pride in our customer service.”

Beyond Beauty Salon & Spa is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Chesapeake location and from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in Huntington.

For more information visit Beyond Beauty on Facebook or go to their website at https://beauty.commentsold.com.